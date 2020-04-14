SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Tuesday announced 74 additional deaths and 1,222 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 23,247 cases, including 868 deaths, in 88 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during his daily press conference residents need to continue together with his stay-at-home order.

“No one wants our state to have families go back to work, or the kids go back to school, for families to visit parks, or small businesses to begin to operate again than I do,” he said. “We need to stay the course for our efforts to truly remain effective.”

Gov. Pritzker said there is evidence the state is "bending the curve" of COVID-19 transmissions, a big positive.

This is a synopsis of the Illinois COVID-19 deaths:

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 female 100+

- DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

- Jackson County: 1 male 70s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s

- McHenry County: 1 male 50s

- Monroe County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 90s

- Will County; 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 4 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 female 100+

Clay County is now reporting a case.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.

