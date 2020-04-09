Public Health Officials Announce 66 Additional Deaths, 1,344 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Thursday announced 66 additional deaths and 1,344 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 16,422 cases, including 528 deaths, in 81 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
- Cook County: 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 6 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 6 female 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Effingham County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
Hancock, Pulaski, and Schuyler counties are now reporting a case.
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
*All data is provisional and will change.
