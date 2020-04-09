SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Thursday announced 66 additional deaths and 1,344 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 16,422 cases, including 528 deaths, in 81 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

- Cook County: 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 6 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 6 female 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+

- DuPage County: 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Effingham County: 1 male 60s

- Kane County: 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

Article continues after sponsor message

Hancock, Pulaski, and Schuyler counties are now reporting a case.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data is provisional and will change.

More like this: