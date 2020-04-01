SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Wednesday announced a staggering 42 additional deaths and 986 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 6,980 cases, including 141 deaths, in 56 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

These were the areas of where there were deaths:

- Carroll County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 2 males 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 60s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 70s, 3 male 80s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100s. (5 incomplete data)

- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

- Kane County: 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 90s

- Will County: 1 male 60s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

Massac and Vermilion counties are now reporting cases.

The IDPH said the cases are going to continue to rise, but residents still have to take courageous actions: "Wash hands, clean frequently touched surfaces, stay at home. This will eventually end COVOID-19." Scientists say "social distancing" works and it will turn this tide.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data is provisional and will change.

