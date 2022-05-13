CDC is Reporting 23 Illinois Counties are Now Rated at Medium Level; Public Health Officials Stress Importance of Being Updated on Vaccinations and Boosters; Vulnerable People Should Exercise Caution in Indoor Spaces

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 40,026 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 45 deaths since May 6, 2022.

According to the CDC, 23 counties in Illinois are now rated at the Medium Community Level, including 14 counties in the northern part of the state, eight in the central part and one in Southern Illinois. At the Medium Community Level, people at risk of severe health outcomes are advised to take additional precautions to protect themselves from the virus, including masking up in indoor spaces.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,209,341 cases, including 33,705 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of last night, 909 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 87 patients were in the ICU and 25 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 314 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

The CDC reported that 23 Illinois counties are now listed at the Medium Community Level: Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Whiteside, Will and Winnebago in northeastern Illinois; and Sangamon, Champaign, DeWitt, Ford, Logan, Mason, McLean and Peoria in the center of the state; and Johnson in Southern Illinois. At the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, they should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their 2nd booster, if eligible.

“While case counts are rising, we would urge the public not to be alarmed, but to be aware of this trend and to take action by making sure they are up-to-date with vaccinations and booster shots,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. “In addition, in areas that are rated at a Medium Community Level, people who are elderly or immunocompromised are strongly advised to mask up in indoor places. And if you test positive, you should consult with a healthcare provider about obtaining a prescription for one of the therapeutic treatments that are widely available. The treatments are much more effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths when they are taken early in the course of the illness.”

IDPH has been supporting pharmacies and healthcare providers in efforts to increase their inventories of the various FDA-authorized treatments. There are over 1,200 treatment locations in Illinois - including all the major retail pharmacies. More than 96.7% of the state’s population is within a 10-mile radius of one of these locations.

A total of 22,099,637 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 11,586 doses. Since May 6, 2022, 81,101 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 51% of the vaccinated population is boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Data indicates that the risk of hospitalization and severe outcomes from COVID-19 is much higher for unvaccinated people than for those who are up to date on their vaccinations.

State health officials are stressing the following precautions for those who are at high risk for serious illness:

Get vaccinated and stay up-to-date on recommended booster shots to protect yourself, your loved ones and friends.

If you are in an area with rising COVID-19 infections, wear a mask if entering indoor spaces with other people present and consider avoiding large gatherings.

Stick to well-ventilated areas if you are not wearing a mask indoors around other people.

If you feel flu-like symptoms, self-isolate and stay home from work as well as social gatherings; and obtain a test as quickly as possible.

If you test positive, talk to your provider immediately so you can get COVID-19 treatment within five days of starting to feel sick. Also, communicate about the positive result with any persons you have been in close contact within two days of falling sick or testing positive.

Continue to frequently wash your hands and cover coughs and sneezes.

All data are provisional and are subject to change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/ covid19.html.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

The federal government has established a new website that provides an all-purpose toolkit with information on how to obtain masks, treatment, vaccines and testing resources for all areas of the country at: https://www.covid.gov/.

