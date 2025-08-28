EAST ST. LOUIS - The Citizens Utility Board is calling on Ameren Illinois gas customers to attend a public forum Thursday night, Aug. 28, 2025, in East St. Louis to oppose the utility’s proposed gas rate increase. The Illinois Commerce Commission is hosting the event from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at New Life Community Church, 1919 State Street.

Ameren Illinois has requested a $131.1 million rate hike, which consumer advocates say is nearly three times what the company can justify under state law. If approved, this would be the fourth gas rate increase imposed by Ameren Illinois in less than a decade.

Since 2018, Ameren Illinois customers have faced three rate hikes that have raised delivery rates by $202 million, or 50 percent. Meanwhile, Ameren’s parent company has increased its profits by 45 percent over the same period, reaching $6.9 billion. The utility’s gas segment profits have more than doubled during this time.

The forum provides an opportunity for customers to express their concerns directly to the Illinois Commerce Commission about the latest proposed increase. The Citizens Utility Board encourages those affected to attend and make their voices heard.

