ST. CLAIR COUNTY– The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold two public meetings to discuss plans to replace the bridge that carries Illinois 111 (Kingshighway) over the CSX Rose Lake Railroad Yard between Fairmont City and Washington Park in St. Clair County. The meetings will be held:

Thursday, May 15 4-7 p.m. Community Space at City Hall 4001 Cookson Road, Fairmont City Tuesday, May 20 Article continues after sponsor message 4-7 p.m. All Nations Church (HOPTAN) Community Center 5501 N. Park Drive, Washington Park

This project involves replacing the Illinois 111 (Kingshighway) bridge over the CSX Rose Lake Railroad Yard between Fairmont City and Washington Park in St. Clair County. The bridge was originally constructed in 1935 and last rehabilitated in 1985. The purpose of the meetings is to provide an overview of the project and obtain public input.

Handouts and display boards will be available for public review, as well as information regarding engineering, land acquisition and environmental processes. Representatives from IDOT and the project consultant, WHKS & Co., will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. The meetings will be held in an open house format. No formal presentation will be made. The meeting materials will also be available on the project website for review and comment.

The public is invited to make a comment for consideration in the project design. A comment form will be provided at the meetings and via the project website at https://ow.ly/vo4A50VnJ6W. The public can mail comments directly to 1102 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, Ill., 62234. Comments may also be submitted via email to Billie.Owen@illinois.gov on or before June 3. Telephone comments may also be made by June 3 by calling Billie Owen at 618-346-3209.

The meeting sites are accessible to people with disabilities. To request special accommodations, please contact IDOT at 618-346-3161 or 888-642-3449 (TDD) at least seven days before the meeting.

