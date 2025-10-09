ST. CLAIR COUNTY– The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to discuss a study for the proposed improvements on Illinois 13 from Illinois 157 to South 23rd Street in St. Clair County. The meeting will be held:

Wednesday, Oct. 29

4-7 p.m.

Southwestern Illinois Justice & Workforce Development Campus

231 2301 W. Main Street, Belleville

IDOT, in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, has initiated the Preliminary Engineering and Environmental Study of Illinois 13. This section of Illinois 13 is located within the city of Belleville as well as unincorporated St. Clair County. The Phase 1 study will evaluate options to address traffic safety and mobility through the study area. The purpose of the meeting is to introduce the project and obtain public input.

Handouts and display boards will be available for public review, along with information on engineering, land acquisition and environmental processes. Representatives from IDOT and the project consultant, Horner & Shifrin, will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. The meeting will be held in an open house format. No formal presentation will be made. Meeting materials will also be available on the project website for review and comment.

The public is invited to submit comments for consideration during project development. A comment form will be provided at the meeting and on the project website at https://idot.click/IL-13-Belleville. Comments may also be mailed to 1102 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, Ill., 62234, or submitted by email to Sarah.Wiszkon@illinois.gov. All comments must be received by Nov. 21. Comments may also be submitted via phone by calling Sarah Wiszkon at 618-346-3309.

The meeting site is accessible to people with disabilities. To request special accommodations, please contact IDOT at 618-346-3161 or 888-642-3449 (TDD) at least seven days before the meeting.

