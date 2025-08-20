SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Commerce Commission is inviting Ameren Illinois customers to share their views on the utility’s proposed $134 million natural gas rate increase during two public hearings scheduled for late August.

The hearings will be held Wednesday, August 27, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the CMS Regional Complex, 4800 W. Wabash Ave., Springfield, and Thursday, August 28, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at New Life Community Church, 1919 State St., East St. Louis.

Ameren Illinois filed its petition for the rate increase with the ICC in January 2025. The commission uses rate cases to determine the appropriate level of funding utilities require to provide safe and reliable service while ensuring costs remain reasonable for customers. The process includes an 11-month legal proceeding during which the ICC reviews the utility’s filing and input from various interveners.

At the hearings, an ICC Administrative Law Judge will open the session, followed by a brief presentation from Ameren. Customers may offer verbal and written comments, which will be entered into the official docket. ICC staff will be available after the comment period for questions and answers. ICC Commissioners will not attend the hearings but will review the entire case after the evidence is submitted.

Customers unable to attend can submit comments through the ICC website or by calling the Consumer Services Division at 1-800-524-0795 during business hours.

Vicki Crawford, senior public information officer for the ICC, will be onsite at the hearings and can be contacted at victoria.crawford@illinois.gov. Questions about the details of Ameren’s rate request should be directed to Ameren Illinois.

The Illinois Commerce Commission is a five-member quasi-judicial body responsible for regulating public utilities and ensuring the provision of safe, reliable, and affordable services across the state. It also oversees transportation safety and consumer protection programs.

For more information or assistance with utility disputes, consumers can call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint. Transportation-related complaints can be directed to 847-294-4326. The ICC maintains a social media presence at @ILCommerceComm.

