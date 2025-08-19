EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is encouraging Ameren Illinois customers to provide public comment on the utility’s proposed natural gas rate increase at a pair of public hearings in Springfield and East St. Louis. The hearings will take place Wednesday, August 27 and Thursday, August 28, 2025, respectively.

East St. Louis

When: Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025

7:00 – 9:30 PM

Where: New Life Community Church 1919 State St. East St. Louis, IL 62205



Springfield

When: Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025

7:00 – 9:30 PM

Where: CMS Regional Complex 4800 W. Wabash Ave. Springfield, IL 62711



Customers unable to attend the hearings can submit their comments via the ICC website or call our Consumer Services Division at 1-800-524-0795 during regular business hours.

Ameren filed its petition with the ICC for a $134 million general rate increase in January 2025. Rate cases are formal proceedings used to ensure utilities receive the necessary funds to provide safe and reliable service at a reasonable cost to ratepayers. Under the Public Utilities Act, the ICC is responsible for closely scrutinizing rate case filings along with any additional materials from the utility and various interveners over the course of an 11-month legal proceeding.

The ICC Administrative Law Judge presiding over the case will open the hearings, followed by a brief presentation from Ameren. Verbal and written comments from consumers will be accepted and entered into the docket, and ICC staff will be available after the comment period for a Q&A. As the hearings are associated with a docketed rate case, ICC Commissioners will not be in attendance and must review the entire case at the close of evidence.

Senior Public Information Officer, Vicki Crawford, victoria.crawford@illinois.gov, will be onsite at the hearings. Questions about the specifics of Ameren’s rate request should be directed to Ameren Illinois.

About the Illinois Commerce Commission

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient, and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the ICC oversees public safety and consumer protection programs regarding intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses, and repossession agencies. The ICC’s Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities, and equipment in the state.

Learn more about the Commission, its offices, and bureaus here. Consumers who need help resolving a utility dispute can call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint. For all transportation-related complaints, call 847-294-4326.

Follow the Illinois Commerce Commission on social media @ILCommerceComm.

