O’FALLON, Ill. — The Estelle Kampmeyer Elementary Parent Teacher Organization has completed a series of improvements to the school playground, thanks to community support and collaboration with District 90.

Over the past several months, the PTO’s Playground Committee, alongside some of the school’s students, installed new trash cans, soccer goals, volleyball pole footings, a lending library, and updated the raised garden beds.

These enhancements aim to create a more engaging and welcoming outdoor space for students.

Article continues after sponsor message

The PTO expressed gratitude to those who contributed to last year’s Color Run fundraiser, which provided the necessary donations for the projects.

Additionally, District 90 played a significant role by generously maintaining the playground itself, allowing the PTO to focus on extra improvements.

“We’re so grateful for our wonderful community,” the PTO said in a message, acknowledging the combined efforts that made the upgrades possible.