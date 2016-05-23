ALTON - Susie Pruetzel, center, earned the Quarterly Star volunteer honor recently from volunteer coordinator Irene McLaughlin and AMH President Dave Braasch.

Susie has accumulated almost 1,800 volunteer hours since 2009, and is also a very active White Cross Auxiliary member.

“Susie is willing to do whatever is asked of her,” McLaughlin said. “She does an awesome job advertising our gift shop and auxiliary sales, as well as Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew. We are lucky to have her on board at AMH.”

