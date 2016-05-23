Volunteer coordinator Irene McLaughlin, Susie Pruetzel and Alton Memorial Hospital President Dave Braasch.

ALTON - Susie Pruetzel, center, earned the Quarterly Star volunteer honor recently from volunteer coordinator Irene McLaughlin and AMH President Dave Braasch.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Susie has accumulated almost 1,800 volunteer hours since 2009, and is also a very active White Cross Auxiliary member.

“Susie is willing to do whatever is asked of her,” McLaughlin said. “She does an awesome job advertising our gift shop and auxiliary sales, as well as Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew. We are lucky to have her on board at AMH.”

More like this:

Oct 17, 2024 - Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Honors Alton's Adelia Sandifer for Academic and Service Excellence

Nov 8, 2024 - Danielle Cary Captures Collinsville's Leader Of Tomorrow Honor

Nov 12, 2024 - U.S. Fire Engines Work On Frontlines In Ukraine

 