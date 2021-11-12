EDWARDSVILLE - Wednesday afternoon was a proud moment for both Edwardsville girls soccer star Payton Federmann and her mom Abby Federmann, also the Tigers' head coach. Payton, a play-making forward, signed a letter of intent Nebraska-Omaha on Wednesday afternoon.

Payton will be playing for head coach and St. Louis native Tim Walters with the Mavericks in the fall of 2022, and is one of the Tigers' leading players. In the abbreviated COVID-19 season on 2021, where Edwardsville finished 11-4-0. Payton scored seven goals in her freshman year of 2019, with the 2020 season having been canceled because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Abby was a standout member of the Division I University of Wyoming women's soccer team. Abby Federmann said she was exceptionally proud of her daughter's accomplishments both in the classroom and on the soccer field.

Article continues after sponsor message

"She is an amazing soccer player and student," Abby said. "Her focus and determination to play at the D-1 level have never wavered. She impresses me daily."

A photo above and below both demonstrate Payton's constant aggressive play on the field.

Abby Federmann has had considerable success as the Tigers' girls soccer varsity coach and has strong expectations for the 2022 spring season with several key returnees, that include her daughter, Payton.

More like this: