CHICAGO – Illinois continues to lead the country in strengthening reproductive rights. A law that takes effect January 1st prohibits discrimination based on a person’s reproductive health decisions, including fertility care and abortion.

“At a time when reproductive rights are under attack across the nation, Illinois is standing strong,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This law makes it clear: no one should face discrimination for making personal decisions about their reproductive health. Whether it’s fertility care or abortion, your choices are your own, and your rights are protected.”

“This legislation is more than a law—it's a declaration of human dignity,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “We’re affirming that personal medical decisions belong to individuals, not employers or institutions. Illinois is not just protecting a right; we're championing a fundamental principle of personal autonomy and bodily integrity.”

Illinois continues to lead nationally by expanding civil rights protections based on reproductive health decisions. Public Act 103-0785 prohibits discrimination on the basis of reproductive health decisions in employment, housing, financial credit, and public accommodations. The law clarifies and extends existing protections in the Illinois Human Rights Act, ensuring Illinoisans have the right to engage in reproductive health decision-making without facing discrimination.

“The law is a common-sense measure to ensure that personal decisions about reproductive care do not affect a person’s livelihood,” said Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR) Director Jim Bennett. “This law protects Illinoisans and visitors from discrimination or retaliation based on the decisions they need to make concerning whether, when, and how to start a family.”

Reproductive health decisions include a broad continuum of personal decisions regarding assisted reproductive technologies, such as in-vitro fertilization, prenatal, intranatal, and postnatal care as well as abortion and birth control, fertility or sterilization care, and miscarriage management care. The protections apply across all areas of the Act, advancing the state’s leadership in protecting reproductive rights.

For questions regarding the Illinois Human Rights Act or IDHR’s rule and regulations, call (312) 814-6262 or complete the Contact IDHR online form.

About the Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR)

The Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR) enforces the Illinois Human Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination in connection with employment opportunities, housing and real estate transactions, access to financial credit, and the availability of public services and public accommodations, including educational institutions. Any Illinoisan who believes they have been a victim of discrimination can file a complaint with IDHR within 2 years of the date of the incident (effective Jan. 1, 2025) or within one year of a housing violation. To file a complaint with IDHR, call (877) 236-7703 or 7-1-1 for *TTY users or visit dhr.illinois.gov/filing-a-charge.

