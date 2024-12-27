CHICAGO – Workers in Illinois who provide personal care to family members are protected from employment discrimination based on family responsibilities as of January 1, 2025. Illinois is now one of fewer than 10 states to provide employment protections for family caregivers.

“Being a caregiver is one of the most important roles a person can take on, and in Illinois, we’re making sure no one is penalized for stepping up for their loved ones,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With this law, we’re strengthening protections for workers and ensuring caregivers can balance their responsibilities at work and at home.”

“Workplace policies should reflect the realities of caregiving and the responsibilities today’s families face,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “This law not only provides protections but also recognizes the complex lives of working people and helps create more supportive and compassionate workplaces.”

Public Act 103-0797 prohibits discrimination on the basis of family responsibilities in employment. This means that Illinois employers cannot make recruitment, hiring, promotion, renewal of employment, training, discharge, discipline, or other decisions regarding the privileges or conditions of employment based on an employee or prospective employee’s actual or perceived provision of personal care for a family member.

“At one point or another, almost every worker will need to provide personal care to a family member in need,” said Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR) Director Jim Bennett. “This law protects employees with family responsibilities from workplace discrimination, ensuring that employment decisions are made on their job performance instead of bias.”

The law references the Employee Sick Leave Act to define family members and personal care. Covered family members are an employee's child, stepchild, spouse, domestic partner, sibling, parent, mother-in-law, father-in-law, grandchild, grandparent, or stepparent. Personal care includes, but is not limited to:

Taking a family member to a doctor’s appointment.

Tending to a family member’s basic medical, hygiene, nutritional, or safety needs.

Providing emotional support to a family member with a serious health condition who is receiving inpatient or home care.

For questions regarding the Illinois Human Rights Act or IDHR’s rule and regulations, call (312) 814-6262 or complete the Contact IDHR online form.

About the Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR)

The Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR) enforces the Illinois Human Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination in connection with employment opportunities, housing and real estate transactions, access to financial credit, and the availability of public services and public accommodations, including educational institutions. Any Illinoisan who believes they have been a victim of discrimination can file a complaint with IDHR within 2 years of the date of the incident (effective Jan. 1, 2025) or within one year of a housing violation. To file a complaint with IDHR, call (877) 236-7703 or 7-1-1 for *TTY users or visit dhr.illinois.gov/filing-a-charge.

To learn more, download our media kit and follow IDHR on Facebook, X/Twitter,Instagram, Bluesky, and LinkedIn.

