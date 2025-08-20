CARROLLTON - Mitigation projects and activities that can reduce injuries and fatalities while maintaining vital services for Greene County residents will be the main topic of discussion at the Greene County Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee meeting at the Greene County Health Department, 310 5th Street in Carrollton, at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 3.

The Committee began work last year to update the County’s Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan. This Plan details the past severe weather events that have impacted the County and identifies mitigation projects and activities that can be taken before a severe weather event occurs to protect residents and critical services and infrastructure.

“Obtaining FEMA’s approval of our updated Plan will make all of the participants eligible to receive federal grant money for mitigation projects and activities,” explained Greene County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency Coordinator, Cale Hoesman.

Projects identified by Committee members at this meeting will become part of the Greene County Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan. While the committee has provided input on portions of the Plan, the entire Plan will be presented for public review and comment before it is submitted to the state and federal government for approval.

“A public forum will be conducted later this fall for interested persons to review the Plan update and ask questions of Committee Members. A two-week public comment period will be held following the public forum to accommodate interested residents who are unable to attend. We want to make sure that anybody who is interested has an opportunity to review and comment on the draft Plan update,” added Hoesman.

Interested persons can submit questions and comments to the Committee members or directly to the Greene County ESDA Office.

