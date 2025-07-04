SPRINGFIELD — As families across Illinois prepare to celebrate Independence Day, the Illinois Optometric Association (IOA) urges residents to think twice before handling fireworks, especially when it comes to protecting their eyes.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 14,000 fireworks-related injuries were reported in 2024, with 22% involving the head, face, and ears. These injuries can range from burns and abrasions to severe trauma, often resulting in temporary vision loss or even blindness.

“Eye injuries from fireworks are not just painful — they’re often devastating and completely preventable,” said Angela Oberreiter, OD, President & Chair of the Illinois Optometric Association. “Unfortunately, we see far too many patients this time of year with eye injuries from fireworks, smoke bombs, bottle rockets, and sparklers.”

Key Facts About Fireworks and Eye Safety: • Sparklers burn at over 1,800 degrees — hot enough to melt metal. • Children under 15 account for a significant percentage of fireworks-related injuries. • Bystanders, not just those lighting fireworks, are frequently injured.

The IOA recommends the following tips to keep eyes safe this holiday: 1. Attend public fireworks displays conducted by licensed professionals rather than using consumer fireworks at home. 2. Keep a safe distance — injuries can occur even when you're not directly handling fireworks. 3. Wear protective eyewear if you must be near fireworks, especially when handling or lighting them. 4. Never let children handle fireworks, including sparklers. 5. Seek immediate medical attention if an eye injury occurs — do not rub, rinse, or apply pressure to the eye.

Vision is precious and irreplaceable. This Fourth of July, celebrate safely and let the professionals handle the pyrotechnics. Your sight is not worth the risk. For more information on eye safety or to find a local optometrist, visit Illinois.aoa.org.

