FLORA - An 11-year-old boy from Flora, born without a fully developed right arm, is set to receive a prosthetic arm equipped with adapters designed for sports and daily activities, thanks to a fundraising campaign by his family. The campaign reached its initial goal but continues to accept donations, with extra funds earmarked for Nubability, the sports camp Braydon attends annually.

Braydon, who was born missing his right elbow joint and the portion of his arm below it, has adapted to his condition by mastering everyday tasks such as buttoning clothes, using scissors, and writing with one hand. His passion for sports is evident as he participates in football, basketball, and baseball, and he is currently in his second season with the Clay County Junior Football League.

Article continues after sponsor message

The prosthetic arm, featuring sports attachments, aims to enhance Braydon’s ability to engage in athletic activities and other daily functions. Braydon was introduced to Koalaa prosthetics at Nubability Camp, a week-long summer program for children with limb differences. There, he experienced for the first time the ability to grasp a bike handle and perform a full extension pushup. Koalaa offers more than 100 combinations of prosthetic attachments designed to empower individuals with upper limb differences.

Nubability uses donated funds to provide scholarships for campers, and any additional donations beyond Braydon’s prosthetic will support the organization directly. According to the campaign organizers, insurance will not cover the cost of the prosthetic and its adapters.

The family expressed gratitude for the community’s support, emphasizing that the assistance will help Braydon remain active, confident, and unstoppable.

Click here for the GoFundMe.

More like this: