GODFREY – Prospective students are invited to learn more about becoming a Trailblazer and experience campus during Lewis and Clark Community College’s Fall Discover Day, Monday, Oct. 10.

Future Trailblazers will be able to speak with financial aid and academic advisors, tour campus, find info on the programs they’re interested in, and even experience a taste of student life with free fun and giveaways.

“Discover Day is one of the biggest days on our campus,” Recruiter Daniel Nosce said. “It’s a chance for the public to learn about the amazing programs and support that are available for our Trailblazer family. Come and get an in-depth look at experiences the college has to offer and discover the opportunities that await you at Lewis and Clark Community College.”

Guests are encouraged to participate in tours of the college’s programs, classrooms and labs. Although many of the high schools are closed for the holiday, Lewis and Clark will be open and learning will be in full swing.

In addition to student life and enrollment information, prospective students will also learn about the array of student services available on campus to support them in their educational journey.

Discover Day will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., outside the Hatheway Cultural Center on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

Pre-registration is encouraged so the college can better serve the needs of its guests, but it is not required. Fill out the online RSVP form at www.lc.edu/discoverdays.

For more information, contact the Enrollment Center by phone or text at (618) 468-2222 or email at enroll@lc.edu.

