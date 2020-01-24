GODFREY – Prospective students are invited to learn more about becoming a Trailblazer and experience campus during Lewis and Clark Community College’s next Discover Day, Monday, Feb. 17.“Discover Days are a great opportunity for prospective students to visit our campus and see what being a Trailblazer is all about,” said Delfina Dornes, director of Enrollment and Advising. “They will have the chance to visit academic programs, go on tours, talk to our academic advisors and enjoy free food and activities.”

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Commons on the college’s Godfrey Campus. Future Trailblazers will enjoy free food, giveaways, fun and games, as well as opportunities to talk with financial aid and enrollment reps, tour campus, find info on the programs they’re interested in and experience campus life alongside current students.

“Discover Days give prospective students and their families a taste of campus life as well as access to important information about becoming a student, and the opportunity to tour our programs and labs,” said Vice President of Enrollment Kent Scheffel. “These events are not only fun, but also educational. Many of the high schools will be closed that day, but our campus will be in full swing. It is the perfect time to explore L&C.”

Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Fill out the online RSVP form at http://bit.ly/DiscoverDays.

For more information, contact Dornes at (618) 468-5200 or ddornes@lc.edu.

