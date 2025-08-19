EDWARDSVILLE – Madison County prosecutors may seize the pickup truck of an Edwardsville man charged with fleeing from police with a child passenger while under the influence of alcohol.

Anthony J. Greco, 35, of Edwardsville, was charged on Aug. 6, 2025 with aggravated driving while under the influence (a Class 2 felony), aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer (a Class 4 felony), endangering the life or health of a child (two counts, both Class A misdemeanors), and illegal transportation or possession of alcoholic liquor (a petty offense).

On Aug. 6, 2025, Greco allegedly drove a Chevrolet Silverado while under the influence of alcohol on State Route 157 in Edwardsville. Having previously been convicted of driving under the influence, he was reportedly transporting a 7-year-old child during this latest DUI offense as he fled from police at over 21 miles per hour above the legal speed limit. He is further accused of endangering the 7-year-old’s life by making the child leave the vehicle and flee with him from police on foot into a wooded area near Plum Street.

An Affadavit in Support of Forfeiture filed on Aug. 5, 2025 contains a firsthand account of the incident from Patrol Officer Nicholas Metzger of the Edwardsville Police Department.

Metzger reportedly attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Greco’s pickup truck after it disobeyed a traffic control device at the intersection of State Route 157 and Esic Drive. After activating his emergency lights, Metzger reported seeing Greco’s vehicle commit several Illinois Vehicle Code violations.

Around the same time, a 911 caller to the Edwardsville Police dispatch center reported seeing the vehicle driving approximately 60 mph in a residential neighborhood with a 25 mph speed limit. Witnesses reported seeing a white male wearing a neon-colored shirt and hat flee from the truck after abandoning it near the 1300 block of Carters Grove.

“The vehicle was towed pending investigation/seizure,” Metzger states in the affidavit. “During an inventory [search], open bottles of alcoholic beverages were located within, and the interior of the vehicle smelled of alcoholic beverages.”

Officers later found and identified Greco and the child walking on a nearby bike trail. Greco was determined to be the sole registered owner of the 2010 Chevy Silverado involved in this case. During his arrest, officers noted that Greco’s breath smelled of alcohol.

While in police custody, the child found with Greco reportedly told officers she became scared as Greco started to speed because “she thought they were going to crash” and “Greco was also driving through people’s yards.”

“[The child] said there was a cop behind them, so Greco kept speeding,” the affidavit continues. “She told Greco not to speed, because she knew he was going to get caught, but he would not listen to her. [The child] said she had to run with Greco, but she could not run because her legs hurt.”

After being arrested and brought to the Edwardsville Police Department, Greco reportedly refused to perform field sobriety tests. Metzger noted this marks Greco’s second violation of driving under the influence, this time while transporting a juvenile under the age of 16.

While the truck was initially “seized” by the Edwardsville Police Department after being towed and searched on Aug. 5, 2025, Madison County prosecutors are now seeking to forfeit the asset to the State of Illinois as a result of Greco’s actions.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

