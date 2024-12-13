ST. LOUIS – Prosecutors have charged 26-year-old Garrett Jordan with multiple offenses, including first-degree murder, in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Colin Brown on Interstate 55 in St. Louis last month.

Charges were filed by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office on Friday morning, Dec. 13, 2024.

Colin Brown, of the O'Fallon, IL., area, was struck by a stray bullet late on Nov. 23, 2024, while riding in a vehicle with his father, returning home from a hockey game. The incident occurred near Loughborough Avenue as the family traveled along I-55.

In addition to first-degree murder, Jordan faces three counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. Court documents did not specify whether Jordan has been taken into custody.

Colin Brown was a student at Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis County at the time of his death.

Mayor Jones Issues Statement Following Arrest and Charges in the Death of Colin Brown

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones issued the following statement about the arrest in the Brown case:

“The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, has been working day and night to ensure there is accountability for the death of Colin Brown,” said Mayor Jones. “Though we will never have true justice for this senseless violence, our community can feel some sense of relief with this arrest and the charges that have been filed. I am incredibly grateful for the officers and other community partners who have worked so hard on this investigation. Everyone who knew and loved Colin continues to be in my prayers.”

