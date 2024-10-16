ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Monday, October 7, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced the issuance of summonses for four individuals involved in a protest that escalated into a confrontation with law enforcement on July 24, 2024. The suspects, identified as Malak Hamed, 18, of Ballwin, Mo., Claire Howell, 20, of Belleville, Jad Aqrabawi, 20, of St. Charles, Mo., and Luke Adams, 22, of Festus, Mo., face multiple charges, including Assault Fourth Degree, Resisting/Interfering with Arrest, Peace Disturbance, and Refusal to Disperse.

The incident occurred around 5:03 p.m. on July 24, 2024, when a group of protesters gathered in the 14000 block of Manchester Road in west St. Louis County. According to the probable cause statements, the protesters walked in the roadway during peak traffic hours, prompting Officer #1 of the St. Louis County Police Department to use a megaphone to order the group to disperse. This directive was repeated approximately eight times, but the protesters did not comply.

Malak Hamed allegedly reacted aggressively when approached by law enforcement. After being ordered to leave the roadway, Hamed reportedly turned away from Officer #2 and yelled obscenities, subsequently spitting on the officer. Officers then used OC spray to subdue her as she resisted arrest.

Claire Howell was also accused of interfering with police as they attempted to arrest another protester. According to the report, Howell held onto the unidentified individual and attempted to pull her away from the officers. After being taken into custody, Howell stated that she and others had organized the protest and refused to leave the street.

Jad Aqrabawi reportedly lit a smoke bomb during the protest, directing the device toward Officer #2, which caused the officer to experience difficulty breathing and resulted in minor burns. Aqrabawi allegedly attempted to evade arrest by hiding behind other protesters.

Luke Adams was noted for his involvement in obstructing the arrest of another protester. He allegedly pushed away from officers and attempted to flee before being apprehended after resisting attempts to handcuff him.

The St. Louis County Police Department's West County Precinct is leading the investigation. It is important to note that charges are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.