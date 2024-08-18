



SAUGET - Ladies and gentlemen, saddle up and hold on tight, because the Big Hat Rodeo and The Gateway Grizzlies are teaming up to bring you the wildest Professional Rodeo Circuit! Bull riding, bronco riding, barrel racing, and more.

The Grizzlies Pro Rodeo will take place on Friday, October 4th, and Saturday, October 5th at the Grizzlies Ballpark in Sauget, IL, located at 2301 Grizzlie Bear Blvd., Sauget, IL 62206. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the Rodeo starts at 7:00 p.m. This extraordinary event will transform the ballpark into an epic rodeo arena, with 2 million pounds of dirt hauled in to create the perfect setting for an unforgettable rodeo experience.

The Big Hat Rodeo at The Gateway Grizzlies' Grizzlies Ballpark will showcase an exciting lineup of rodeo events, including bull riding, bareback riding, team roping, girls breakaway roping, tie-down roping, bronco riding, cowgirl barrel racing, calf roping, steer wrestling, a Roman Rider and more!

"The Gateway Grizzlies are very excited to host the Big Hat Rodeo's Professional Rodeo Circuit. It's an exciting collaboration that promises to provide an extraordinary entertainment experience for the whole family," said Becky Wuest, Marketing Coordinator at The Gateway Grizzlies. “Don’t forget to get there early! We will open our gates 2.5 hours before the rodeo starts. We will have line dancing, a petting zoo, bounce houses, a playground, and food and beverages available for purchase.”

Spectators can also look forward to spectacular performances by Izzy the Grizzlie, hilarious acts by Rodeo Clowns, mesmerizing routines by Dusti the Roman Rider, and much more.

Rain or shine, this event is a must-attend for rodeo enthusiasts and anyone looking for an authentic western experience. In the event of rain, every effort will be made to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees. Spectators are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather conditions and bring rain gear if needed.

Tickets are available for purchase at the box office by calling 618-337-3000 or online through the official website of The Gateway Grizzlies at www.gatewaygrizzlies.com.