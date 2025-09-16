Our Daily Show Interview! Prophecy for the Moment at Zen Zone Saturday!

ALTON - You have the chance to learn more about spiritual connection and waking dreams at the Mississippi Earthtones Festival.

Scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at the Alton Amphitheater, the Mississippi Earthtones Festival will have a variety of booths and activities for people to enjoy. Flora and Chuck, two students of Eckankar, are most excited for their 2 p.m. workshop in the Zen Zone, titled “Prophecy for the Moment: Getting the Message of Your Waking Dreams.”

“Everybody is on a spiritual journey, whether they’re aware of it or not,” Flora said. “The importance is your own inner guidance, really becoming solid with that.”

The “Prophecy for the Moment” workshop asks the question, “Was that a coincidence or guidance from divine spirit?” Chuck, Flora and other ECKists will share experiences and spiritual exercises from their daily lives.

Eckankar is a religion, also known as “the path to spiritual freedom.” But Chuck and Flora emphasize that the exercises are nonexclusive. They believe “everybody has that potential” to learn from the divine and put these lessons into practice, regardless of religious beliefs or background.

“This is open to all religions,” Chuck said. “We aren’t there to influence you and turn you into something that you’re not. The things we talk about are spiritual principles that happen to everyone. It’s just a matter of you becoming aware of it. Does it help you to understand your world a little bit better? It’s providing that guidance to you.”

Attendees will receive a “Spiritual Exercises Guidebook” with more information about these practices and ways to connect to the divine. Chuck and Flora believe everyone experiences “waking dreams”; it’s simply a matter of decoding the message and figuring out how it relates to your own life or questions you may have.

“The waking dream can be described as an unusual coincidence or symbol that can crop up in your daily life for a spiritual purpose,” Chuck explained. “It can answer spiritual questions or give out confirmation for something that was revealed in your inner world.”

The “Prophecy for the Moment” workshop will provide examples of waking dreams and “golden-tongued wisdom,” also known as “spiritual wisdom.” Whether you gain your spiritual wisdom from the Bible, a book of poems by Rumi, or another “publication that helps to spark your spiritual experience,” Chuck and Flora said this wisdom can go a long way to helping you understand your spiritual world.

Both ECKists hope their workshop at the Mississippi Earthtones Festival brings people together and helps them engage with their spirituality. They encourage people to “take a breather” with them and learn more about how to listen to their spiritual wisdom.

For more information about Eckankar, call 630-427-5950, visit Eckankar.org or download the free HU app at HearHu.org. To learn more about the Mississippi Earthtones Festival, visit the official Facebook event page.

