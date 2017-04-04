EDWARDSVILLE - Proposition E, which increases funding for Edwardsville School District 7, passed by an overwhelming margin Tuesday night with a vote of 8,618 to 5,804 with 49 of 49 precincts reporting.

On the ballot, Proposition E read: "Shall the maximum tax rate for educational purposes for Edwardsville Community Unit School District No. 7, Madison County, Illinois, be increased and established at 2.70 percent upon all the taxable property of said School District at the value, as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue, instead of 2.15 percent, the present maximum rate otherwise applicable to the next taxes to be extended for said purposes?"

The proposition was put on the ballot because of a reduction of funding by the State of Illinois to District by $7 million.

A total of 100 percent of the Proposition E funds will stay local to District 7 and allow the district to work to restore financial stability, replace aging textbooks, update curricula, upgrade technology and failing security systems, maintain performing arts and athletic programs, eliminate debt and ensure that the school district does not lose control to the state.

The Education Fund tax rate was last increased in 1977.

