BELLEVILLE – The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department recognized the achievements of four of its members in a promotional ceremony held last week in Belleville.

The ceremony honored Sgt. Grant Garner and Lt. Michael Kempf from the Corrections Division, as well as Sgt. Dane Brueggemann and Sgt. John Kennedy from the Patrol Division. These promotions highlight the officers' dedication and service to the community.

"We would like to thank these officers and their families for their dedication to our community," a representative from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.