EAST ALTON - Women are invited to enjoy a prom night while supporting local kids in foster care.

On June 28, 2025, community members can check out “Mom Prom,” a prom night for women 21 and older complete with a meal, DJ, silent auction, raffles, carriage rides, photo ops and more. Proceeds from the night will go to Dream Home Charities, a local nonprofit that provides Christmas gifts for families impacted by the foster care system.

“We just need people now, honestly,” said Sherry Gilleland, founder of Dream Home Charities, who organized the Mom Prom. “It’s just going to be so much fun. We just really, really, really need the community to help us, support us. Buy tickets and just come and have a fantastic time.”

The Mom Prom will run from 5–11 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton. Gilleland promises the prom’s “A Night to Remember” theme will ring true.

She noted that some attendees plan to have the full prom experience, while others will be in shorts and t-shirts. They have sold tickets to a wide range of people, including ladies from the 80s and recent high school graduates who were unable to attend prom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The only requirement for attendance is that you must be 21 or older and prepared to have fun.

“It’s just basically a night for us ladies to get together, have fun, talk about old memories, make new memories, and make awesome new friends,” Gilleland said. “Some people are going all out. They’re getting their nails done, their hair, the big dresses, how they did it when they went to school to their prom. And then others are just like, ‘Hey, we’re just coming to have fun.’”

Tickets cost $50. Dream Home Charities is still looking for sponsors and silent auction items. There will be several contests with prizes for winners, including a prom queen.

All proceeds from the event go toward Dream Home Charities and their Christmas initiative. Without the ticket sales, Gilleland worries they won’t be able to provide Christmas to the families who rely on Dream Home Charities for toys, clothing, hygiene items and groceries during the holiday season.

When they have additional funds, the nonprofit also pays utility bills, provides gas cards to parents with children in St. Louis hospitals, and helps seniors afford their medications.

Gilleland’s goal is to make sure the kids can have a great Christmas and the organization can help others where possible. She is asking the community to come out for Mom Prom to have fun and support this mission.

“We just help with everything, but the problem is, once our funds are dwindled, then we can’t help anymore. It’s heartbreaking when someone calls me and says, ‘Hey, can you help?’ And we don’t have the money to help them,” Gilleland said. “We depend on our community, our family and friends, to help keep Dream Home Charities going. We’re not a huge organization. We have very few volunteers, and every single thing, every dime, every penny we get goes right back into the community to help those less fortunate. It’s all love coming from the heart, wanting to help.”

For more information about Mom Prom, including how to purchase tickets online, visit the official Facebook event page or contact Gilleland directly at 618-779-0990. To learn more about Dream Home Charities and how to support them, visit their official website at DreamHomeCharities.com.

