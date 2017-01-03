COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois State Police District 11 has issued a weather advisory beginning Wednesday and continuing through the night into the Thursday morning drive.

The State Police said in its advisory it will be quite cold with morning lows in the teens, so accumulation of snow is likely.

The current projection is a quick dusting of snow to 2 inches area wide, with 1 to 2 inches across the St. Louis Metro area by mid-morning Thursday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The State Police said motorists should be prepared for a challenging morning drive on Thursday and to stay tuned for forecast updates.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis says Arctic air will settle into the region on Wednesday with highs in the 20s and wind chill readings in the teens. The storm system is fast moving and clouds will increase Wednesday through the night.

The National Weather Service said bitter cold temperatures are projected the rest of the week into Saturday with temperatures remaining below freezing through Saturday to Sunday. Warmer air should move into the area by Monday.

More like this: