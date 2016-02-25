Project Restore is holding a dining out fundraiser on March 15th from 4pm until 11pm at Social Gastro Pub in Edwardsville, IL. Social will donate 15% back that night to Project Restore! Please consider coming out and supporting the organization and assisting to continue our wonderful and lifesaving work.

As you know, Project Restore is a 100% volunteer based organization and fundraising events can be quite time consuming and exhausting. This event is relatively maintenance free for the organization and has the potential to really help our causes.

Please invite everyone you know! * Let’s pack the place beyond comprehension*, all for the good of saving lives and bringing hope to those in Uganda Africa!



If your friends and family wants to know what Project Restore has accomplished, please tell them that together we are:



- Improving health care by providing supplies, medication, training, electricity and running water to the Wakiso District Clinic

-A facility that services over 53,000 people

- Bringing clean safe water to over 21,000 people and cutting the walking distance from an average of two miles to half a mile by repairing 15 clean water wells, installing 4 rain harvesting systems and digging 3 fresh water wells

- Reducing the annual malaria case rate by 73% by distributing 4,400 double sized insecticide treated mosquito nets

- Bringing the power of a quality education to over 900 students by sponsoring students, rehabbing schools, offering continued development for teachers, building computer labs and libraries

(Detailed information about Project Restore’s work can be found on our website www.project-restore.org or on Facebook)

Thank you for your support!





