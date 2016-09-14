EDWARDSVILLE - The Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Parade is something people thoroughly enjoy around the Edwardsville area and it is set again for Saturday, Oct. 15, at Joe Glik Park in Edwardsville.

All proceeds from Howl-­O­-Ween will help Project Restore construct an inpatient dormitory at its Wakiso District Medical Clinic in Namulonge, Uganda. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the parade starts at 10:30 a.m.

The best-dressed pooches in the region will strut their stuff for one of the biggest Halloween kickoff events in the area. Project Restore, an Edwardsville organization dedicated to addressing education, clean water, and medical care issues in developing countries, will host the 2nd Annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Parade, a morning of fun for every member of the family, including the four-legged ones.

Due to the popularity of the event, the parade has been moved from Dunlap Lake to Joe Glik Park, 710 E. Lake in Edwardsville, to accommodate longer routes and larger crowds, parade organizers said. In addition to the parade, the event includes raffles, giveaways, and other activities. It’s free to watch the parade and $20 to enter a pup in the parade costume contest.

Project Restore Executive Director Catherine Keck said, “Wakiso is the only healthcare facility in its region, serving 52 villages and more than 53,000 patients. By building an inpatient center, the clinic can hire a full-time medical doctor and provide better care for patients with chronic conditions and injuries. And because Project Restore is 100 percent-volunteer based, all funds go directly to the clinic.”

Dogs must remained leashed, have current rabies and vaccination tags, and wear I.D. tags at all times. No puppies under four months old.

The Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Parade is sponsored by Affiliated Insurance Agencies, Inc., CKC Construction, Kohl’s, Laurie’s Place, Nicole Plegge Creative, and Jim Reppell at Re/Max Alliance. For more information on registration, sponsorships or becoming a vendor, please email info@project-restore.org or call (618) 781-4193.

