ALTON - Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois American Water are making progress on work in the area of U.S. Route 67 (Piasa Street) from 20th Street/College Avenue. These are photos from Thursday evening, July 14, 2022. One crew is shown at 5:30 p.m. still out on the job site.

The project for U.S. Route 67 (Piasa Street), from 20th Street/College Avenue south to 3rd Street in Alton will continue for about a month. The area was closed beginning at 7 a.m. on July 5, 2022, and this is nearly the conclusion of the second week of the project.

This closure is needed for Illinois American Water to upgrade its water and wastewater infrastructure.

This work includes rehabilitating the sanitary sewer system and installing a new water main. It is expected that this work will take one month to complete.

A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure. The detour will utilize Illinois Route 111, Illinois Route 3, and Illinois 143 to circumvent the closure.

Access for local businesses will be maintained throughout the closure. Some streets are reported busy because of the lane closures and motorists are advised to be patient because, in the end, the changes will be very beneficial for Alton citizens.

