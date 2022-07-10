CARLINVILLE - Some of the fascinating women of Illinois history will be the topic of a free discussion at the Mississippi Valley Library District in Collinsville on Tuesday, July 12 at 6 p.m.

“Notable Women of Illinois History” will be presented by Tom Emery and is based on his 2018 book of the same title. Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville who has earned fifteen awards from the Illinois State Historical Society.

An experienced speaker and public-address announcer, Emery has lectured across the region on his research. He is known for his informal presentations, which encourage audience participation.

The program covers the remarkable lives of some of the most influential women throughout the history of Illinois.

Such luminaries as Jane Addams, Mother Bickerdyke, Mary Todd Lincoln, Frances Willard, and Gwendolyn Brooks are included, as well as other leading women of Illinois politics, social movements, and literature. The program addresses the current interest in women’s issues and leadership.

Emery has produced byline articles in some 150 newspapers in his career, including many in Madison County. He has created 38 book and booklet titles, some of which will be available for sale after the discussion.

The Mississippi Valley Library District is located at 408 West Main Street in Collinsville. For more information on the library and the “Notable Women” discussion, call 618-344-1112.