World Powerhouse Wrestling is proud to present a professional wrestling event on, January 2nd, 2016. This professional wrestling event will be held at The Collinsville VFW, located at 1234 Vandalia st.Collinsville , Illinois. Doors open at 6:30 P.M. with a bell time of 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the event. Tickets for children from five to twelve years old are $6.

This event will feature many World Powerhouse Wrestling stars. It also will feature our most important match of the year. The William James Talley 2nd annual Memorial Elimination Rumble, where the winner is guaranteed a shot at the Champion at the next show.

Please join us For exciting action of a title match pitting Damian Blade vs. Christian Haze And much more exciting action. For additional information on World Powerhouse Wrestling. You can check out our website at http://www.wpwpro.com, follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/worldpowerhousewrestling?fref=ts.

 

