GODFREY - Professional Hearing Associates, LLC, has been open for one year in Godfrey and features Joe Hopper, a doctor with 22 years experience prior to his time there with another local business.

Prior to his time with Professional Hearing Associates, Dr. Hopper was with MidAmerica Audiology for his experience and obtained a wealth of knowledge. Dr. Hopper has an impeccable reputation of service and concern for his patients.

“Our mission is to provide an exemplary, professional, personal, and caring approach to the Riverbend community while providing the best hearing health care in the area,” Dr. Hopper said. “Although the practice is new, our providers are not!”

Kim Hopper is the office manager/patient coordinator for the business.

May is Better Hearing Month and several area businesses, including Professional Hearing Associates, are taking part in the celebration and trying to bring more awareness to the topic.

“We are the #1 choice of referrals from many of the local ENT and primary care offices,” Dr. Hopper said. “Doctors trust our practice with their patients.”

The business employs five and has been able to expand its outreach to a larger facility with more coming soon, Joe and Kim Hopper said.

“We are also adding more providers in the very near future,” Kim Hopper said. “We truly save lives! We had a young patient (we will call Tom) who was in college nearby and had noticed his hearing was getting worse and so he went to a hearing aid salesman who wanted to sell Tom some overpriced hearing aids. His mother wanted Tom to have a second opinion and wanted him to see an audiologist so she called and made him an appointment with us.

“Dr. Hopper tested this young man’s hearing and noticed he had an unusual hearing loss. After asking Tom if he had any family history of hearing loss the young man told Dr. Hopper to call his mother who would know the answer. That phone call changed Tom’s life forever. His mother said she was a carrier for Alport syndrome which is a genetic condition characterized by kidney disease and hearing loss. Dr. Hopper suggested that Tom see a nephrologist as soon as possible and to revisit hearing aids after that appointment.

“It turned out that Tom was in Stage 4 renal failure and had 10 percent kidney function left. He is currently on a transplant list and is on dialysis. Dr. Hopper has since helped Tom with his hearing loss.”

Anyone who wishes to get in contact with Professional Hearing at 1344 D'Adrian Professional Park, Godfrey or call (618) 466-4444

Visit the business website at:

https://professionalhearingassociates.com/

