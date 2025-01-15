SWANSEA - The Swansea Fire Department responded to 695 calls for service in 2024, reflecting the ongoing commitment of its 24 personnel to the safety and well-being of residents and visitors.

The department’s activities included a range of incidents, from fires to emergency medical responses, underscoring the diverse challenges faced by firefighters and emergency responders in the community.

Among the calls, the department recorded 55 fire-related incidents, 148 rescue and emergency medical services (EMS) responses, and 71 hazardous condition calls. Additionally, there were 119 service calls, 111 good intent calls, and 143 false alarms. The department also responded to four weather-related incidents and two special calls, along with 42 other types of calls.

In terms of professional development, the Swansea Fire Department completed several State Fire Marshal certifications in 2024. These included one Basic Operations Firefighter, two Vehicle and Machinery Operations, one Instructor I, and eight Fire Inspector certifications, divided between four at the Fire Inspector I level and four at the Fire Inspector II level.

The year also marked the retirement of Chris Tell from full-time service as chief, with the department thanking him for his contributions to the village.

Overall, the Swansea Fire Department continues to demonstrate its dedication to serving the community and maintaining a high level of readiness for a variety of emergencies.

In a statement, the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency expressed sincere appreciation for the Swansea Fire Department and all its other community partners, neighboring fire departments, emergency medical services and law enforcement for their support.

