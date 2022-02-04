ALTON - Freshman Kiyoko Proctor exploded for 23 points, had five steals and four assists in perhaps her best game of the season for Alton’s girls' basketball team earlier this week before the onslaught of ice and snow. Alton got off to a fast lead and expanded on it in going on to a 71-32 win over Granite City on Tuesday evening at the Redbirds Nest.

Kiyoko’s Redbird teammates were also on top of their games against the Warriors. Redbirds’ freshman Jarius Powers had 16 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in one of her top performances of the year.

“Kiyoko has used her time off to study more film and get shots up and it’s really showing in the second half of our season,” said Kiyoko’s coach Deserea Howard. “She has had several 20-plus games in January, at least 6. Her future is incredibly bright and she’s just getting started with her understanding her role as a true point guard.”

The Redbirds are now 17-6, while Granite goes to 10-15.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton plays at Belleville East at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, and at Collinsville at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10. Belleville West plays at Granite City at 7:30 p.m. on Monday and at Riverview Gardens on Tuesday.

Coach Howard said Powers is so important to the Redbirds with her play under the basket and has felt she also has improved consistently as the season progresses.

Junior Laila Blakeny also had a stellar game and was all over the court with 14 points, five steals, four rebounds, and three assists.

Emily Sykes led the Warriors with 12 points, while Kaylyn Wylie added 10 points, Melashia Bennett and Gwyneth Hale both scored four points and Ella Stepanek came up with two points.

More like this: