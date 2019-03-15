FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA – An area soldier will be laid to rest Tuesday, March 19, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Specialist Patrick McDill, a paratrooper stationed in Fort Bragg, was killed as a result of injuries sustained from a motorcycle crash in the early hours of Sunday, March 10. He was pronounced dead at 4:38 a.m. at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina. McDill served in Afghanistan during Operation Freedom Sentinel.

McDill was survived by his mother, Shannon Admire-McDill of Alton, his father, Patrick O. McDill of Troy, and his stepmother Louise McDill of Troy as well as his brothers, Jameson and Colin McDill of Troy, Illinois, twin sisters, Ava and Kirsten McDill of Troy, and two grandmothers, Barbara Admire of Godfrey and Rebecca Pavish of Wood River. His grandfathers, Larry Admire and Kenneth McDill have passed, but both were World War II veterans.

Visitation for the young man will take place from 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 18 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A funeral procession will leave Gent at 9:30 a.m. for a graveside service at Jerfferson Barracks at 11 a.m., according to his obituary.

