ST. LOUIS - The CEO of St. Louis-based ProCare Health, a leader in the bariatric supplement market with a focus on after-surgery nutritional needs, is announcing the launch of a new supplement website. Nick Wiegand is one of four founders of WellRabbit, an e-commerce site dedicated to selling only physician-vetted products from qualified manufacturers.

“I’ve launched several brands from the ground up. This gave me insight into just how many companies there are that offer counterfeit, substandard, or even dangerous supplements. There had to be a safe place for consumers,” said Nick Wiegand, the President of WellRabbit. “There are two goals for WellRabbit. We protect the consumer by giving them a high-quality product, and we protect the industry by making sure only authentic goods are sold.”

WellRabbit was founded out of CEO Dr. Jeffrey Hendricks’ desire to help his sister, Teresa, beat breast cancer and live a healthier life. By taking integrative medicine throughout her cancer treatment, she was able to keep her hair, have energy, and avoid the negative effects of chemotherapy. This inspired the creation of a reliable marketplace where all products are medically vetted and evidence-based.

Anyone who wants to live a healthier life has a place to go to where all of the research, production, and logistics have been done for them. WellRabbit, which is based in North Carolina, ships nationwide.

ABOUT WELLRABBIT

WellRabbit is an e-commerce one-stop shop that sells physician-vetted health and wellness products. The team at WellRabbit ensures that formulas are of the utmost quality and based on sound science. For more information, please visit www.wellrabbit.com.

