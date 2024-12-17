COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Police Department has named Officer Guiseppi Coppotelli as its Officer of the Month for November 2024. Coppotelli, who joined the department in March 2023, has been recognized for his proactive approach to policing and his commitment to addressing criminal activity in the community.

The announcement highlights Coppotelli's efforts in seeking out the criminal element, which department officials say contributes to the safety and well-being of Collinsville residents.

“Congratulations Guiseppi and thank you for your proactive service to our residents,” the department stated in a social media post.

Coppotelli’s recognition comes amid ongoing efforts by the Collinsville Police Department to enhance community safety and strengthen relationships between officers and residents.

