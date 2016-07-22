COLLINSVILLE - River Bend-area professional wrestling fans are in for a treat as Dynamo Pro Wrestling will present a card tonight.

Dynamo Pro will present the card at 8 tonight at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville as part of a Japanese pop culture convention being held at the center called NatsuCon.

“We're really excited about the cards,” said Dynamo spokesman Rob Mangrum. “We're also planning on having appearances from wrestlers who have been on Impact Wrestling (formerly Total Nonstop Action wrestling, or TNA) and with Ring of Honor Wrestling; we're expecting appearances from Davey Richards of Impact Wrestling and Delirious from Ring of Honor Wrestling.

“We're also planning on having Impact's women's champion Angelina Love there as well.”

Article continues after sponsor message

A wrestling seminar is also being planned at Dynamo's training facility in south St. Louis city Sunday for wrestlers who are hoping to move up to the next level of professional wrestling. ROH's Delirious will be at the seminar to give his perspective of what it takes to move up in the world of pro wrestling; the cost of the seminar is $50.

NatsuCon is a convention that attracts some 2,500-3,000 fans over a three-day period and celebrates Japanese pop culture and Japanese anime; it's one of the top gatherings in the area of its kind. The convention brings people of similar interests together for activities, panel discussions, interactive presentations and events that promote and encourage acceptance and education of traditional Japanese pop culture.

Dynamo wrestlers slated to appear will include the promotion's tag-team champions High Level Enterprise, current Missouri Wrestling Revival state champion Brandon Espinosa, Mike Outlaw, DPW D-1 champ OuTtKaSt, Ricky Cruz (known as The King of Chaos), Keon Option, Justin D'Air, “The Cowboy” Ric Maverick, “The Don Mega” Shorty Biggs, “KLD” Kevin Lee Davidson, The Bite Club, Brandon Aarons, The Professionals and other up-and-coming stars of the promotion.

Tickets for the Friday card are available at $10 in advance of tonight; tickets at the gate are $12, with fans aged 5-12 admitted for $5.

For more information on the cards and on the promotion, visit www.dynamoprowrestling.com or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DynamoPro; their Twitter feed is @dynamopro

More like this: