Our Daily Show Interview! THE Morning Star Bax: Ahead of PWE at Pops!

SAUGET/ALTON - You have the chance to watch professional wrestling close to home.

On Oct. 4, 2025, Pro Wrestling Epic will present “From Dusk Till Dawn III” at Pop’s in Sauget, Illinois. This will be followed by a match on Nov. 1, 2025, at the Franklin Lodge in Alton. The Morning Star Bax stopped by “Our Daily Show!” with C.J. Nasello to share his perspective on pro wrestling and his plans to win.

“It’s honestly been a wonderful ride. It’s been a dream come true, and I’m excited to do more,” Bax said. “I’m excited to take on that entire locker room and take home the gold.”

Bax came on the scene in December in Alton last year. He quickly rose to the top of the Pro Wrestling Epic organization, taking on guys like Camaro Jackson and Heath Slater.

On Oct. 4 at Pop’s, Bax will compete against EagleEye. He looks forward to “breaking the bird.”

“He thinks he can fly, but tomorrow he’s going to get shot down. I’m going to break the bird’s wings,” Bax said. “I just want to put his career down in the pooper.”

Bax shared that it was a little intimidating entering the pro wrestling world, but he quickly found his niche. His confidence grew, and now, he’s certain that he can take home a win at the Oct. 4 and Nov. 1 matches.

“When I popped up on the scene, it’s like anybody starting something new. How am I going to do? This is a stacked room. Where am I going to land when it’s all said and done?” Bax remembered. “I stopped thinking. I really just walked in the door and I said, ‘Hey, I want that, that and that and I’m going to go right after it immediately.’”

He added that Pro Wrestling Epic (PWE) is a great experience for fans and wrestlers alike. While a few lucky attendees at the Oct. 4 show will receive free raffle tickets for the chance to see an AEW show, Bax believes PWE is the better of the two leagues. He encourages people to come out, enjoy the show, and support local wrestlers like him.

“We put asses in seats, to say the least,” he said. “I’m the big dog around here. You can go to their show, or you can support indie wrestling, local wrestling, come watch The Morning Star because I’m going to cost you a lot less money and I put on a much better show.”

For more information about the upcoming Oct. 4 match, including how to secure tickets, click here. To follow The Morning Star Bax and his career, visit his official Instagram profile. To learn more about Pro Wrestling Epic, including upcoming matches, check out the official Pro Wrestling Epic Facebook page.

