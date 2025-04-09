Our Daily Show Interview! Herzog: PWE Hotdogs & Handshakes 4 on May 3rd!

ALTON - Next month, Pro Wrestling Epic will present Hotdogs and Handshakes featuring Herzog vs. Camaro Jackson.

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, community members are invited to Franklin Lodge at 1513 Washington Avenue in Alton for an evening of pro wrestling. Doors open at 6 p.m. and belltime is 6:30 p.m. Herzog recently appeared on “Our Daily Show!” with C.J. Nasello to talk about his matchup with Jackson, and he anticipates another great fight.

“Death and destruction and doom, lots of doom, is how I’m going to defeat Camaro Jackson on May 3 at the Pro Wrestling Epic,” Herzog said. “He’s strong. He’s somebody who could definitely lift me over his head if he really, really wanted to. My goal is to not let him lift me up over his head. My strategy is that.”

Ringside tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door. General admission tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. You can purchase tickets online.

Article continues after sponsor message

Herzog shared that he recently faced Jackson in a PWE matchup in December, and he was unhappy with his performance. He noted that Jackson did well, and Herzog plans to beat him this time and reclaim the title.

“This one wasn’t sharp enough. This one was not destructive enough. This one was not mean enough,” Herzog said of himself. “I need to stop respecting Camaro. I respect him too much. Respect is not something that Herzog can feel. So this time, no respect. Just slaps to the face. Just kicks to the nuts. Just scratches to the eyes. Just death. Death to Camaro. I’m a Ford man, anyway.”

Herzog explained that he has been “terrorizing Pro Wrestling Epic” for about two years now. He will participate in matches at fairs throughout the Midwest this summer, but he is currently focused on his May 3 fight with Jackson. He loves the “chaos” of their fights, and he looks forward to sharing that with spectators at the Hotdogs and Handshakes tournament.

For more information about Pro Wrestling Epic, visit their official Facebook page. To learn more about the Hotdogs and Handshakes matchup featuring Herzog and Camaro Jackson, check out the official Facebook event page.

As they prepare for the fight, Herzog had a final message for Jackson.

“Bring the same game you brought last time, and let’s kill each other,” he said.

More like this: