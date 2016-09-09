WOOD RIVER - Automotive care has been at the forefront of Mike Baggett’s mind since 1990 when he and his father opened their first shop in Belleville. In 1995, Baggett brought the business to Wood River as Pro Automotive Services.

“We moved this business from Belleville twenty-something years ago because this is the community I grew up in,” he said. “I wanted to come back and serve in this community.”

Ever since, the community has embraced his business with open arms. 21 years after Pro Automotive Services opened their doors, the shop will host its first ceremonial opening in its history with a unique celebration.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Pro Automotive Services’ Grand Re-Opening event, Mike and his wife Jennifer are showcasing the shop’s brand new renovations, including the four new lifts, a 5,850-square-foot addition, new offices and a state-of-the-art customer lounge.

“We are the second NAPA AutoCare Center in the nation that has been given an interior remodel,” Jennifer Baggett said. “NAPA hooked us up with a design team from Ideal Image and helped us design everything.

“We’ve gotten a great response from customers when they come in,” she said. “We’re really excited. Everyone that comes in the shop is excited for us and to see the improvements that we’re putting into the business. It kind of rejuvenates you coming into work every day. “

During this Saturday’s celebration, free food, donated by McKay NAPA Auto Parts, will be served. Guests can dine on pork patties, hot dogs, chips and soda while they enter to win dozens of items. The first 500 attendees to the celebration will also receive a free gift bag of goodies.

Guests will have the opportunity to provide a free will donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation at the event and in a heartwarming ode to those who need help, Mike will be donating $1 for each attendee up to $1,500 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation as well. The Make-A-Wish NHRA funny car will also be on site for pictures.

“We started this location back in 1995 in a two-bay gas station. I’ve never, ever had a grand opening celebration or anything of that nature,” he said. “This is it; this is the one. This has been 21 years, but I’m looking forward to the 40th and still being active. “

Pro Automotive Services is located at 1095 E. Edwardsville Rd in Wood River.

