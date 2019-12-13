GODFREY – Aspiring private pilots can take their first step toward earning their license by training with Lewis and Clark Community College’s Workforce Education Solutions and Safety Training (WESST) division this spring.

The Private Pilot Ground School Preparatory Course (CEPD-650-E6) costs $350 and runs Tuesdays, Jan. 28 through May 5, 2020. The registration deadline is Jan. 21.

“The Private Pilot Ground School prep class is for anyone interested in gaining the licensed certification to fly planes for business or pleasure,” said Instructor Don Hill, who is also a board member of the local Experimental Aircraft Association. “It is the first step towards that goal.”

Candidates must first complete the Ground School in order to qualify to take the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Private Pilot Knowledge Test (PPKT).

Following the completion of the PPKT, the candidate must pass a Class III Physical Exam administered by an FAA Airman Medical Examiner to qualify for a Student Pilot Certificate issued by the FAA.

Student pilots must then complete a minimum of 45 hours of in-the-air flight time and pass all written, oral and practical flight exams to qualify for the issuance of their Private Pilot Certificate (License) by the FAA.

Private pilots can fly airplanes under Visual Flight Rules (VFR) for their personal business or for pleasure (carrying family, friends, etc. as passengers), but cannot charge for their services.

Upon successful completion of the course, the student will receive an endorsement to take the FAA Exam (FAA Exam fee not included). This course may be taken in conjunction with or totally independent of any additional flight training lessons.

Optional field trips outside of the course will be offered.

Students will need to bring a birth certificate or passport, photo identification (such as a driver’s license), and a $150 materials fee on the first night of class.

Register today by calling (618) 468-5785.

Learn more about WESST at www.lc.edu/workforce_training.

