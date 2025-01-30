CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI), and Get Covered Illinois announced a record high 17% jump in enrollment numbers for the 2025 Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment Period.

Nearly 466,000 Illinoisans enrolled in Get Covered Illinois Marketplace plans since November 1st. Nationally, the total number of people who signed up for Marketplace coverage reached more than 24 million.

“For the second year in a row, we are seeing more working families accessing affordable, high-quality health insurance plans made available through the Get Covered Illinois Marketplace,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “On average, Illinois residents saved $540 a month on health insurance costs through enhanced subsidies offered on the marketplace, underscoring both my administration’s commitment to lowering the cost of health care and the incredible value the Affordable Care Act brings to our residents.”

Earlier this year, the Get Covered Illinois Navigator Program awarded $6.5 million in grants to help eligible Illinois residents enroll in health coverage options and affordability programs. During the Open Enrollment Period, the Navigator Program grantees served individuals with low literacy, limited English proficiency, working families, people with disabilities, people who are experiencing homelessness, and other hard-to-reach populations.

“We owe much of this year’s success to our Navigator partners who help consumers find and enroll in affordable, high-quality health plans,” said Get Covered Illinois Director Morgan Winters. “We want to thank them for their hard work and their role in getting so many Illinoisans covered.”

“I want to commend the Get Covered Illinois team and our Navigator partners for their dedication to helping Illinoisans sign up for Marketplace coverage,” said IDOI Director Ann Gillespie. “Their work has positively impacted thousands of individuals and families in our state.”

Now that the 2025 Open Enrollment Period has ended, Get Covered Illinois will focus on assisting those with qualifying life events such as getting married, having a baby, or losing job-based health coverage through the Special Enrollment Period.

