Pritzker: Trump's Budget Bill Strips Healthcare From 330,000 In State Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO — Following the signing of Trump and Congressional Republicans’ budget bill, Illinois is raising awareness about the devastating impact on working families’ access to healthcare. With the stroke of a pen, Trump has signed into law the largest cut to Medicaid in American history that will strip coverage from an estimated 330,000 Illinoisans, burden working families with increased premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket healthcare costs, and threaten hospitals and nursing homes across the state, especially in rural areas. Vulnerable populations, including children, seniors, people with disabilities, and low-income families, will lose coverage under administratively burdensome eligibility policies. Among the hardest hit will be the 64 percent of nondisabled adults who are working and must now also navigate new work requirements to retain their coverage. “Donald Trump sold out the American people, stripping away their healthcare and raising costs for working families in order to line the pockets of his wealthy friends,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The widespread health and economic impacts of the largest cut to Medicaid in American history will be devastating for years to come. It will cost people their livelihoods, strain working families, shutter hospitals, and slash reproductive healthcare. In Illinois, we will never waver in our commitment to fighting for our people and doing everything in our power to mitigate the impact of this devastating bill.” Article continues after sponsor message "I have personally navigated the ins and outs of American healthcare — as both a caretaker and someone who needed care. I do not take cuts to healthcare lightly because I cannot see those numbers without seeing the real faces behind them,” said Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton. “The future President Trump and Congressional Republicans have forced on our state will come with needless suffering; this moment calls for us all to stand up, speak out, and fight back together. Governor Pritzker and I will do everything in our power to soften the blow on Illinois’ communities." “The federal Medicaid cuts will be devastating, as they will strip coverage away from many of our current customers, strain providers across the state, diminish funding for critical reproductive healthcare services, and bring major fiscal pressures for the state,” said HFS Director Elizabeth M. Whitehorn. “HFS will do everything we can to minimize the harm of these cuts for Illinoisans.” Medicaid also plays a pivotal role in the economy of every state, including Illinois. In Illinois, hospitals and health systems support approximately 445,000 full time jobs while generating $117.7 billion for the state annually. Many hospitals – especially in rural areas – rely on Medicaid payments to maintain operations, including to maintain access to emergency room care. From rural hospitals to nursing homes, no corner of the state will be spared. Key impacts include: Medicaid Coverage Loss for 330,000 Illinoisans: According to Manatt Health, about 11% of current Medicaid enrollees in Illinois will lose coverage over the next decade. Illinois currently has 3.4 million Medicaid enrollees: 44% are children 9% are seniors 7% are adults with disabilities

the bill imposes frequent and administratively burdensome eligibility checks and new work requirements. Illinois would face millions in IT costs and need to hire hundreds of new staff members to implement burdensome systems, draining state resources and harming access for eligible enrollees. Additionally, by changing enrollment rules, including implementing short enrollment periods and additional onerous requirements, Illinois' most vulnerable eligible families will face an uphill battle to successfully navigate the system's new red tape and enroll in benefits they are owed. Ultimately, these barriers will push more people to be uninsured, shift costs to hospitals and other providers, and lose the progress made under the ACA. Gutting of Reproductive Healthcare: Effective immediately, the bill also prohibits federal Medicaid matching funds for family planning and other reproductive healthcare services provided to Medicaid customers by Planned Parenthood clinics across the state. Alongside gutting healthcare for millions, this bill will slash funding for SNAP for working families, cuts funding for education all while increasing energy costs for families and more. While Illinois has repeatedly made clear that the state is not in a position to backfill funding for cuts to Medicaid, Gov. Pritzker remains committed to mitigating the impact to the greatest extent possible and continuing to prioritize key healthcare initiatives, such as the medical debt relief program, the birth equity initiative and implement new laws that will lower prescription costs and expand healthcare access.