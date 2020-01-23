SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will sign Senate Bill 667 into law, making Illinois the second state in the nation to cap the out-of-pocket cost of insulin at $100 per month, on Friday, Jan. 24 in Springfield.

The bill signing ceremony will take place immediately following a 10 a.m. press conference featuring State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill), diabetes advocates, and patients and families affected by skyrocketing insulin costs.

Sponsored by Senator Manar, SB 667 also requires the Department of Insurance, in conjunction with the Department of Human Services and the Department of Healthcare and Family Services, to issue an insulin pricing report to the public that details findings on insulin pricing practices and recommendations to control and prevent overpricing of prescription insulin drugs.

What: Press conference, immediately followed by bill signing of SB 667

When: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24

Where: Central Counties Health Centers, Inc., 2239 E Cook St, Springfield, IL 62703

Who: State Senator Andy Manar, Governor JB Pritzker, Central Counties Health Centers CEO Heather Burton, AARP Advocacy & Outreach Director Ryan Gruenenfelder, advocates, and seniors and families with children directly impacted by the high cost of insulin

