CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement ahead of the U.S. Senate vote on the Continuing Resolution:

“Republicans in Congress have abdicated their responsibility to critically evaluate the damage Donald Trump is doing to critical services the American people need. Democrats have the ability to force bipartisanship and bring the two sides together to make a budget that reflects priorities we all ought to share.

“America was founded on the concept of checks and balances, but Republicans in Congress have decided to bend their knee to Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and their cronies who seek to gut our government from the inside out. It is dangerous.

“Illinoisans know all too well what happens when Republicans are reckless and play politics with people’s livelihood. Veterans will have trouble getting healthcare. Workers will lose jobs when infrastructure projects grind to a halt. Preschools will lose teachers and parents will be left without childcare. Make no mistake: people will suffer the consequences of their negligence.

“Democrats have the power to stop the cessation of power to Donald Trump and Elon Musk and they should use it. I urge a no vote on the Continuing Resolution.”

Lt. Governor Stratton’s Statement on the Government Funding Bill in Congress

CHICAGO – This morning, Lieutenant Governor Straton released the following statement in advance of the U.S. Senate’s vote on the Continuing Resolution:

“In less than 55 days, our nation has watched the reckless dissolution of America’s most basic foundations. Republican Congressmembers have chosen to ignore the needs of their constituents to appease Donald Trump and his toy soldier, Elon Musk. Democrats have an opportunity to start healing the divide that has ripped through our nation by bringing true public servants from both parties together to draft a budget that honors what our people have told us they want and need.

America’s brilliance is most visible in our moments of balance; Republicans are making a choice every day to silence what they know is right in their hearts for the sake of what they hope is right in the bank accounts of corporations.

Illinois is no stranger to the lasting effects of haphazard Republican experiments. We know what the proposed cuts will look like in action: Students will fall behind and fail to meet standard benchmarks when their teachers are laid off; working parents will be forced to make up the gap in childcare; veterans will be turned away from doctors and stunned by prices at pharmacies; and families will continue to struggle to put food on the table. The people who will feel the most brutal effects of the GOP’s slash-and-burn approach are the same people who spend their days just trying to get by.

Democrats have a chance to stop this unconscionable submission to Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s impulses. It’s time to start using the leverage we have. I join Governor Pritzker and strongly urge a no vote on the Continuing Resolution.”

