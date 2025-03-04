On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement on the institution of President Trump’s tariff plan:

“Trump’s Tax on Working Families will have a devastating impact on Illinois’ manufacturing and agriculture sectors and will hurt hardworking Illinoisans at the grocery store checkout, on their utility bills, and at the gas pump. I have spent the past few weeks talking with farmers, manufacturers, and even breweries who have been preparing to reduce production and raise prices – actions that may have ripple effects for supply chains in Illinois and across the country.

“Donald Trump swore to bring down costs on Day One. Instead, he’s taxing working families while embarrassing America on the world stage. I will be staying in close contact with representatives from Canada and Mexico to emphasize Illinois’ commitment to an ongoing trade partnership, and I will not stop fighting to ensure Illinoisans get a fair deal for our economy and our families.”

Governor Pritzker has repeatedly spoken out against the planned tariff increases. Last month, he met with Illinois agricultural leaders to identify how Trump’s Tax on Working Families will impact the Illinois beef, corn, pork, and soybean industries. Illinois is the nation’s third largest exporter of agricultural products and relies on these industries for employment and economic stability.

Trade is an anchor of the Illinois economy with state trade exports supporting 800,000 jobs across the state. Illinois’s top trading partners are Canada and Mexico, so Governor Pritzker has also held conversations with the Consul General of Mexico in Chicago and the Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. to affirm his commitment to maintaining a positive trade relationship with both countries.

Under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) has supported more than 1,600 company trade missions to grow export sales – creating nearly 3,000 new jobs and retaining 9,000 jobs. For every $1 the State of Illinois has invested in its trade and export program, company sales generate a $253 return on investment.

Lieutenant Governor Stratton Issues Statement on Trump's Tax on Working Families

Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton issued the following statement in response to President Trump's implementation of 25% tariffs on all Mexican and Canadian goods:

“Illinois' economic strength is built on trade relationships that have taken generations to cultivate. While the Trump administration promised economic relief, they have instead delivered nothing but chaos and an unnecessary tax that undermines our standing with trading partners and places the burden squarely on the shoulders of working families.

Agriculture is Illinois’ number one industry and the nation’s third largest exporter of agricultural products, including corn, soybean, beef and pork. I’ve visited farms across Illinois and spoken directly with our agricultural community. I know firsthand that Trump’s Tax on Working Families will harm the hardworking people who feed our nation and world.

This is a direct attack on our farmers and our hardworking families. No matter what comes out of the White House, Illinois will continue to collaborate with our trade partners, continue to foster long-lasting economic growth, and fight against anything that threatens the livelihood of Illinois families."

