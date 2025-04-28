CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement regarding the arrest of a sitting Judge Hannah Dugan in Wisconsin:

"Arresting a sitting state judge is an alarming escalation of Donald Trump’s war on the courts. Shortly after, Attorney General Pam Bondi went on Fox News to brag about it and confirm this authoritarian administration is going to keep persecuting and prosecuting sitting judges.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We do not have kings in America. We do not accept propaganda as fact. And we do not let an authoritarian federal overarch hold us back from speaking up for justice.

“America was built on a system of Checks and Balances where different parts of our government have the duty to hold the power of the others to account. Today is a reminder for the Judiciary, Congress, and States to do our part in holding Trump and his lackeys accountable. ?

“While we must closely follow the emerging facts and details of this case, there is no question today is an extremely unusual and concerning step in Trump’s attacks against the Rule of Law.”